The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking for the public's cooperation in tracing the whereabouts of a local man who was reported to have ran away from home.

Tomo Bakhtiar bin Jali, aged 39, holding smart card number 00-294412.

Members of the public with information on his whereabouts, can contact Berakas Police Station at 233 0410 or hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei