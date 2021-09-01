The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who has run away from home.

The local woman is Norliza Binti Idris aged 25, holding smart card number 01-079588. The public can contact Lamunin Police Station, Tutong Police District at 4237374 and police hotline 993 or any nearby police stations.

Meanwhile, the Royal Brunei Police Force is also seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of two employees who have run away from their employer. Eko Widodo, a 33 year old Indonesian, holding passport number B6975648 and 48 year old Indian national, Balamugugan Muthusamy, holding passport number U0011568. Any information on them can be directed to the Sengkurong Police Station through telephone number 2661334 and police hotline 993 or any nearby police stations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei