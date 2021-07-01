The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation in tracing the whereabouts of an Indian woman who ran away from home.

21-year old Rahmaniyah Begam holds the passport number S8744051. More information can be found on the Royal Brunei Police Force website at www.police.gov.bn. Meanwhile, any information on her whereabouts can be directed to the Muara Police Station, Brunei Muara Police District at 2770142 or hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei