Rules requiring EV charging infra in gasoline stations out next year

MANILA: The Department of Energy (DOE) is drafting the guidelines on the construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in gasoline stations, which is mandated by Republic Act (RA) 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry and Development Act (EVIDA). Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EIMB) Director Patrick Aquino told reporters in Taguig City Tuesday that the DOE would release the draft of the policy toward the fourth quarter of the year and hopes to issue the mandate by 2025. 'We're hopeful that those regulations will come out after public consultation through the fourth quarter of this year or early next year,' Aquino said. Section 19 of EVIDA mandates an owner of a gasoline station to install, operate, or maintain a commercial-use charging station on its premises. The EVIDA also gives power to the DOE not to issue construction, operation, or compliance permits if the gasoline station has no ample space for the construction or installation of charging stations. The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the EVIDA also apply penalties to those who violate Section 19 of RA 11697. Aquino said the number of units of charging infrastructure will depend on the size of the gasoline station. 'Probably we'll base it on the size. We'll work with our industry partners in that sector to determine, let's say, if you have more than four pumps, we'll put up one… We'll base it on that. Because you're also aware that there are smaller stations, which only have one pump, of course, it might be unreasonable for us to require them,' he noted. He added that this policy aims to stimulate the adoption of EVs in the country by making charging infrastructure more accessible. Aside from this policy, Aquino said, the DOE eyes to release the updated Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) within this month, while the draft of the Electric Vehicle Incentives Scheme (EVIS) is set to be presented to the Office of the President before the year ends. Electric Vehicle Association of the P hilippines (EVAP) president Edmund Araga said in a press conference that the EVIS is 'progressing well,' with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) set to call for a major consultation this month. 'We anticipate the approval of the Fiscal Incentive Review Board, or FIRB, and submission to the Office of the President before the year ends,' Araga added. Meanwhile, the EVAP will hold the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from Oct. 24 to 26, carrying the theme 'Spark Change, Drive Electric." 'The 12th PEVS is designed to further ignite a powerful call to action for a transformative shift in transformation and mobility,' Araga said. 'PEVS 2024 entices everyone to be a part of the movement initiating a positive perception and behavior towards a cleaner and more electric future in transportation and mobility,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency