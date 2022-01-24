The culmination of the Royal Wedding Ceremony that was long awaited by all walks of life in the country was the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja that was broadcast live at all RTB channels and RTBGo yesterday morning.

Members of the public did not miss the opportunity to witness the tradition-filled Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja live. Citizens and residents in the country expressed their joy while watching the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja that is rich with custom and tradition.

Source: Radio Television Brunei