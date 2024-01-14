Royal Wedding Ceremony in Brunei Darussalam Marks Historic Moment

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam - The Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja, a royal wedding ceremony, was held today for His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah binti Adam. The event, taking place at Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, Istana Nurul Iman, was attended by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony began with the arrival of His Majesty and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri, preceded by traditional bearers carrying arms and shields. The event was also graced by members of the Royal Family including His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince, and other princes and princesses.

Distinguished guests from various countries, including the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, the King of Bhutan, the Presidents of Indonesia and the Philippines, the Prime Minister of Singapore, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, were in attendance.

The ceremony featured traditional elements such as the lighting of Dian Empat, the entrance of the royal bride and groom, and the reading of Selawat. The State Mufti led the ceremony, which concluded with a proclamation and a Doa Selamat.

The event was a blend of tradition and modernity, encapsulating the cultural heritage of Brunei Darussalam. The presence of international guests highlighted the country's global relations.

His Majesty and Her Majesty, along with the newlyweds and members of the Royal Family, participated in the junjung ziarah, a traditional form of respect and greeting. The ceremony ended with the Royal Couple departing the hall, marking another chapter in the history of Brunei's royal family.