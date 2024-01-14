Royal Regalia Enhances Splendor of Brunei’s Royal Wedding Procession

Bandar Seri Begawan - The Istiadat Perarakan Pengantin Diraja, or Royal Wedding Procession in Brunei, was notably enhanced by the presence of the Royal Regalia, contributing to the ceremony's vibrant and festive atmosphere. The procession, a highlight of the wedding festivities, showcased the enduring traditions of Brunei, preserved and adapted to contemporary times.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The Royal Regalia, each piece with its own symbolic meaning, played a significant role in the procession. Notable elements included the Sinipit, spears adorned with the Bendera pisang-pisang, carried by 40 Awang-Awang. The Changkah, symbolizing regality, nobility, and beauty in Malay and Brunei culture, was carried by the Pateh and Damong leading the procession. Additionally, the Gendang Arak-Arakan, a traditional musical rhythm played during special ceremonies, added to the procession's grandeur. The use of instruments like the serunai (flute) and gong underscored the cultural richness of the event, offering a glimpse into the cultural heritage of Brunei to the new generation.