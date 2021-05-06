7 business premises in Tanjong Bunut, Tanah Jambu, Sinarubai and Bangar Town were found not complying with the Seasonal Maximum Price, SMP Directive and were issued warning letters from the Department of Competition and Consumer Affairs, DCCA under the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, DEPS. The offences were recorded during a routine inspection held since early Ramadhan. In a routine inspection yesterday, 2 more premises were found not complying with the SMP Directive, one infringement on Sales Regulation and one infringement on Price Display Regulation.

Dayang Hajah Mariah binti Haji Yahya, Director General of DEPS, as the Price Controller, led the inspection to 5 premises at Jalan Muara. A one thousand dollar compound will be issued to a home furnishing store for inflating pre-sale price of some goods on offer and for being unable to provide business information as evidence during inspection. A warning notice will be issued to a supermarket for not displaying price on several items. Two warning letters will also be issued to two supermarkets for not complying with the SMP Directive. The SMP Directive covers a total of 7 categories of essential goods namely whole chicken; chicken eggs; butter; margarine; ghee; condensed, evaporated/cream milk; and flour.

Retailers are advised to ensure labelling is not misleading, particularly on items offered on sale and related conditions. Any premises found engaging in unethical discount strategies may face maximum penalty of 20 thousand dollar fine and 5 years imprisonment. The DCCA encourages the public to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the regulator to report consumer concerns related to the SMP Directive or law and regulations enforced by DCCA through Talian Darussalam 123 OR WhatsApp 8333123.

