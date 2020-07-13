​The roadshow on the implementation of Exit and Entry Charges Order, 2020 which will be enforced on 1st August 2020 continued in Temburong District. The roadshow took place at the Belalong Hall, Civic Centre Complex, Bangar Town.

The main objective of the implementation is to streamline payments and charges currently imposed to the public who will exit or enter Brunei Darussalam through air and sea. The charges will be imposed to all citizens, including Brunei citizens who wish to exit or enter Brunei Darussalam through land control posts, either using vehicles or on foot. The Acting Controller of Royal Customs and Excise shared that payment of the charges are implemented at four land control posts.

Present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, a member of the Legislative Council and Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaaraq bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei