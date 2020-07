‚ÄčThe roadshow on the implementation of Exit and Entry Charges Order, 2020 organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economy continued yesterday morning at the Ministry.

Present were Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon and Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman@Othman, Members of the Legislative Council. Also present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei