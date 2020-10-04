​With themed ‘Pengukuhan Maqasid Syariah Pemangkin Kemakmuran dan Kesejahteraan Negara yang Berterusan’, the roadshow on strengthening the understanding of Maqasid Syariah aims to provide exposure and understanding of Maqasid Syariah on the purpose and wisdom of the provision of a sentence. The roadshow organised by the Faculty of Syariah, Seri Begawan Religious Teacher University College, KUPU SB took place yesterday afternoon at the university.

Present was Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB. Such a roadshow is an initiative of KUPU SB in contributing to the realization of the noble aspirations of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who want Brunei Darussalam as a country that truly meets the characteristics of ‘Baldatun Tayyibatun Warabbun Ghafur ‘.

The roadshow also explained the definition and basis of Maqasid Syariah, the importance of understanding Maqasid Syariah, the application of Maqasid Shariah in the time of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam and his companions as well as the application of Maqasid Shariah in leadership and administration. The roadshow will also be extended to ministries and departments which will be implemented in 2021 followed by several workshops and courses.

Source: Radio Television Brunei