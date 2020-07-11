To further disseminate the Exit and Entry Charges Order, 2020, yesterday morning was held a roadshow at the Dewan Persidangan Kuala Belait.

The roadshow involving a briefing session was delivered by Dayang Suraya binti Haji Jaidin, Permanent Secretary for Performance and Corporate at the Ministry of Finance and Economy. Also present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin and Yang Berhormat Awang Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, Members of the Legislative Council. For Temburong District, the roadshow will be held this Saturday, the 11th of July at the Bangar Town Civic Centre; For Tutong District, the roadshow will take place on Monday, the 13th of July at the Dewan Utama of Tutong District Civic Centre. While in the Brunei Muara District, the roadshow will be held for 3 days which is on the 14th; 16th; and 18th of July 2020 at the Dewan Teater of Ministry Finance and Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei