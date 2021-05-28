In conjunction with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces’ Diamond Jubilee anniversary which will take place in Bandar Seri Begawan on the 31st of May 2021, a full rehearsal of the said celebration will take place on 29th of May 2021 from 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning.

Several main roads in the capital namely Jalan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien; Jalan Elizabeth Dua; Jalan Mc Arthur; Jalan Kianggeh; Jalan Residency; Jalan Pretty; Jalan Sumbiling; and Jalan Stoney will be supervised during the rehearsal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei