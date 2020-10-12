​The ongoing road repair works at Tungku – Jerudong highway is expected to be completed on the 18th of October 2020.

In this regard, a temporary partial closure of the road in the area is still in place to give way for the Public Works Department to carry out the repair works. The half-road closure will commence from 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

Road users are advised to remain cautious while passing through the area, aside from adhering to traffic signs and complying with the allowed speed limits in order to avoid unwanted incidents.

For complaints, the public can contact the Public Works Department through the Talian Darussalam: 123, Facebook and email the Public Works Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei