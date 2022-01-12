Part of Muara-Tutong Highway, near Kilometre 94.4 to 94.3 towards Tutong, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, 13th of January to Saturday, 15th of January.

The closure will be from 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon. The temporary closure is to enable roadside tree cutting works to be carried out. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development, meanwhile, reminds users to be cautious when passing through the area as well as obey the traffic signs and comply with the speed limit to prevent undesirable incidents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei