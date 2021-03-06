Officers and staff of the Ministry of Finance and Economy who retired in 2020 were feted at a souvenir presentation ceremony yesterday afternoon. The event was meant to show appreciation to the retirees for their services. It was held at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Commonwealth Drive.

48 officers and staff under the Ministry of Finance and Economy and departments under it received the souvenirs presented by Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy (Fiscal). Also present were Permanent Secretaries, Head of Departments and Sections as well as the Ministry’s officers and staff. The event is also hoped to foster close family relations between the retirees and those in service with the ministry.

Source: Radio Television Brunei