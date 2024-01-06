Retired Davao Archbishop Fernando Capalla, Renowned Peace Advocate, Dies at 89

MANILA: Retired Archbishop of Davao, Fernando Capalla, a prominent figure in peace advocacy, passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. The Catholic community and peace advocates across the Philippines mourn his loss.

According to Philippines News Agency, the news of Capalla's passing was communicated to the secretariat of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP). Capalla, who led the Davao archdiocese for over 15 years, was widely recognized for his contributions to peace initiatives in Mindanao. He also served as the head of the CBCP from 2003 to 2005.

Msgr. Jaime Gamboa, chancellor of the archdiocese, announced, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved Archbishop-Emeritus Fernando R. Capalla at the age of 89, at 1:23 a.m. today, 6 January 2024." He added that the Archdiocese of Davao, along with Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, Auxiliary Bishop George B. Rimando, the clergy, religious, and lay faithful, will remember Archbishop Capalla with gratitude. The announcement also reflected on a scriptural assurance, citing, "The souls of the just are in the hands of God, and the torment of death shall not touch them."

Capalla, who was ordained as a priest for the Jaro Archdiocese in Iloilo City in 1961, became the auxiliary bishop of Davao in April 1975 at the young age of 40. He was consecrated as a bishop in June of the same year. In 1977, he was named the prelate of the Prelature of Iligan, later becoming the city's first bishop when Pope John Paul II raised it to a diocese in 1982. Capalla also held the role of apostolic administrator of Marawi from 1987 to 1991.

Appointed coadjutor archbishop of Davao in 1994, he succeeded as the Davao archbishop in 1996, following the retirement of Archbishop Antonio Mabutas. During his tenure, Capalla was active in various departments of the CBCP, notably the Episcopal Commission on Interreligious Dialogue and the Episcopal Commission on Ecumenical Affairs.

Capalla's pioneering efforts in interfaith dialogue were not only groundbreaking but also earned him numerous accolades. He founded the Bishops-Ulama Conference, an interreligious organization promoting understanding between Muslims and Christians. His commitment to fostering peace and unity was recognized with several awards, including the San Lorenzo Ruiz Award for Peace and Unity (1991), Ateneo de Manila University's Public Service Award for Peace (1998), and the Aurora Aragon Quezon Peace Award for Peace Advocacy and Peace Building (2000).