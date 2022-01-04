In the third quarter, Q3 2021, the performance of the Retail Sales Index, RSI, in Brunei Darussalam showed a year-on-year decrease of 5.2 per cent with an estimated retail sales value of 386.8 million dollars. As for the Food & Beverages Services Index, it has also decreased by 12.3 per cent compared to Q3 2020 with an estimated sales revenue of 74.1 million dollars.

Compared to the Q2 2021, the RSI in Q3 2021 has recorded a decrease of 17.1 per cent mainly due to a decrease in sales of Textiles, Wearing Apparel and Footwear by 60.5 per cent; followed by sales of Furniture and Household Equipment by 41.3 per cent; sales of Electrical Household Appliances And Lighting Equipment in specialized stores at 19.9 per cent; sales in Petrol Station by 19.3 per cent; and sales in Department Store 17.7 per cent.

As for the Food & Beverages Services Index, it has recorded a decrease of 19.1 per cent in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021 mainly due to the decrease in sales revenue of Restaurants by 22.4 per cent; followed by Fast-food Outlets by 15.4 per cent and Beverage Serving Activities by 4.9 per cent.

Retail Sales Index and Food & Beverages Services Index are preliminary indicators of economic performance for both activities and provides an outlook for consumer spending trends in Brunei Darussalam on a quarterly basis.

Full reports of both activities are available from DEPS’s website at ‘www.deps.gov.bn‘.

Source: Radio Television Brunei