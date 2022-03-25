The performance of the Retail Sales Index, RSI in Brunei Darussalam in the fourth quarter 2021, showed a year-on-year decrease of 8.6 per cent with an estimated retail sales value of 417.1 million dollar. As for the Food & Beverages Services Index, it has also decreased by 22.9 per cent compared to Q4 2020 with an estimated sales revenue of 74.2 million dollar.

For retail sales, almost all retail activities have shown a decrease in sales compared to last year driven mainly by the sales of Textiles, Wearing Apparel and Footwear which decreased by 33.3 per cent, followed by sales in Petrol Station 25.7 per cent; sales of Furniture and Household Equipment 15.7 per cent; sales in Department Store 10.3 per cent; and sales of Electrical Household Appliances and Lighting Equipment in specialized stores 6.2 per cent.

As for food & beverages services, the decrease in sales compared to the previous year was attributed to the decrease in sales revenue of Restaurants by 25.9 per cent, followed by Fast-food Outlets 16.7 per cent and Beverage Serving Activities 16.2 per cent.

Retail Sales Index and Food & Beverages Services Index are preliminary indicators of economic performance for both activities and provides an outlook for consumer spending trends in Brunei Darussalam on a quarterly basis.

Full reports of both activities are available from DEPS’s website, ‘deps.mofe.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei