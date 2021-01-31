Following the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health through the Department of Health Services has announced that the mother and child health clinic services for Berakas Health Centre will resume its operations.

The clinic service will resume starting on the 1st of February 2021. The public under the Berakas Health Centre catchment area are required to come in for appointment at the Health centre. Meanwhile, the Mother and Child Health Clinic Services for the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre has resumed its operations at the health centre since the 4th of January. For further information, contact Talian Darussalam 123 at any times.

Source: Radio Television Brunei