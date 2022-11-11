Results of Candidate Selection Examination to Arabic School

The results of the Candidate Selection Examination for Arabic Schools, PCKSA for 2022 have been released. The Examination Division, Islamic Studies Department informed that out of 1,091 candidates, 421 candidates have passed and will attend their Year 5 studies at Arabic schools for the 2023 intake.

190 candidates are boys and 231 are girls. The total passing achievement increased by 6.99 percent compared to the total in 2021.

Headmasters of the relevant religious schools can collect the examination results on the 12th November 2022 at the Examinations Division office, Islamic Studies Department at Ground Floor, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Jalan Dewan Majlis from 10 in the morning. Candidates’ parents or guardians can contact their children’s respective religious school.

In this regard, parents or guardians of candidates who have passed can obtain the registration form or admission to Arabic Schools at Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic School and Bandar Seri Begawan Arabic Preparatory School for Brunei Muara Distirct, the Ma’had Islam Brunei for the Tutong District candidates, Belait Arabic School and Temburong Arabic School. For Al-Falaah School, admission forms can be obtained at the Sungai Akar al-Falaah School. Forms can be obtained from Monday, 14th November 2022 and must be returned not later than the 28th of November 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei