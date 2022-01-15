The Examination Section, Department of Islamic Studies as the Secretariat of Brunei Religious Education Examination Board has issued the result of the Arabic School Candidates Selection Examination for 2021.

Some 2 thousand 386 candidates have sat for the PCKSA examination, and of that number, 754 candidates, which is 31 point 6 percent have passed and will subsequently enter Year 5 studies in the relevant Arabic schools for the 2022 intake session. This shows an increase of point 14 percent from the year 2020 achievement. Of the total, 367 were male candidates and 387 were female candidates.

The Headmasters of the religious schools concerned must obtain the candidates results for their respective schools on Saturday, 15th of January 2022 at the Examination Section office, Department of Islamic Studies located on the Ground Floor, Ministry of Religious Affairs Building, Jalan Dewan Majlis, Berakas from 3 in the afternoon. Parents or guardians of candidates can contact their children’s respective religious school to obtain the results.

In this regard, parents or guardians of candidates who had passed the examination can take the Registration or Admission Form to Arabic Schools at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic Schools and Arabic Preparatory School Bandar Seri Begawan, for Brunei Muara District, in Tutong district at the Ma’had Islam Brunei, Belait Arabic School for Belait District AND in Temburong district at the Temburong Arabic School. The form can be obtained from Monday, 17th of January 2022 during working days, from 8 in the monring to 12 noon and 2 to 4 in the afternoon. Completed forms must be returned no later than Tuesday, 25th of January 2022.

Parents or guardians of students from Al-Falaah School must obtain the Registration or Admission Form to Arabic School at Al-Falaah School in Sungai Akar starting Monday, 17th of January 2022, and return the form no later than Tuesday, 25th of January 2022.

Parents or guardians of examination candidates who wish to register for examination results via short message service (SMS) can do so by typing;

KHEU (space) REG (space) EXAMINATION [CENTRE NUMBER] (space) [CANDIDATE INDEX NUMBER]

And send to 888 5555 for DST customers, and 38666 for Progressive customers.

SMS exam results will only be sent to registered customers after the exam results are released. Customers will be charged $1 for each SMS exam result received.

Source: Radio Television Brunei