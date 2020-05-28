More than 200,000 users and over 3,000 companies and premises have registered in the BruHealth application since it was introduced by the Ministry of Health. The BruHealth application is used by scanning the QR Code for entering and leaving premises which have been given de-escalation of restriction in stages namely shopping centres, retail shops, restaurants, cafes and sport facilities.

In an observation made by RTB at some restaurants in the Brunei Muara District, almost all of them welcome the initiative implemented for the mutual benefit in curbing the spread of COVID-19. For restaurants that provides takeaway service, one new feature has been introduced of which a separate QR Code for takeaway customer can be obtained for the same premise through the website at ‘www.healthinfo.gov.bn/register’.

The public’s cooperation is also highly required in using the BruHealth application by always scan the QR Code during entering and leaving the premise. This can help to ensure the public’s safety including the vendor and customer are secured aside from to facilitate the Ministry of Health to make contact tracing if the spreading of infections occurred.

Members of the public who have yet register are encouraged to download and register the BruHealth Application. If the mobile telephone used is not compatible, it is recommended to obtain the QR Code from the website at ‘www.healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei