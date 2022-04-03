Restaurants are also the focus of Muslims who want to buy food for breaking a fast. Operators of restaurants in the country welcomed the guidelines for public gatherings which will be implemented from Friday, 1st of April, where public gatherings are allowed with a capacity of 300 people or whichever is lower in public premises including halls and restaurants.

The restaurants operators are making preparations to meet the needs of customers during Ramadhan while continue to maintain the SOPs that have been set. Full capacity limits on public premises are subject to physical distancing of at least one meter.

The COVID-19 Steering Committee also informed the public, especially restaurants operators, that the provision of buffet in restaurants or in private homes is still not allowed. There are restaurants that still maintain the TAKE AWAY concept.

Source: Radio Television Brunei