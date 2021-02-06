The survey on the acceptability of COVID-19 Vaccine via the BruHealth platform from 15th to 28th January 2021 received 50,658 respondents. The survey aimed to assess the acceptability of a potential COVID-19 vaccine among the general adult population in Brunei Darussalam and to explore the ideas, concerns, and expectations of the public with respect to vaccination. The survey was adapted from the World Health Organisation Survey guidance Data for Action.

An overwhelming majority of the survey respondents which is 81% of respondents believed that getting a COVID-19 vaccine was either very important or moderately important for their health. 15 per cent thought that getting a COVID-19 vaccine was a less important for their health. Meanwhile only 4 per cent of survey respondents said that getting a COVID-19 vaccine was not at all important.

The survey also showed, 59 per cent of survey respondents indicated that they would definitely or likely take the COVID-19 vaccine. 33 per cent of survey respondents were unsure at this stage. Only 8 per cent of survey respondents reported that they would definitely not or were unlikely to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 84 per cent of survey respondents reported that they would trust the Ministry of Health’s recommendation to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered to them.

According to the survey, positive vaccine intention were more likely to have had a vaccine as an adult and they believed that getting a COVID-19 vaccine would protect others, allow for safer travel, and agree that the COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health continues to assess potential vaccine candidates for use in Brunei Darussalam and work closely with the World Health Organisation, WHO and other regulatory authorities around the world. For those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination, getting vaccinated is the most important action we can take to protect ourselves, our families, and our society. To date, more than 120 million people across the world have already been vaccinated with COVID-19 and it is important that all parties play their role in taking the vaccine when it is available in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei