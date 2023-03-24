Reset of COC filing period for BSKE to lessen poll violence

An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) believed that the rescheduling of the filing period of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) can help minimize election-related violence in the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). With this (adjustment), we have shortened the Election Period so the tendency of violence will be lessened until prior to Election Day, Comelec executive director said Teopisto Elnas said in a press briefing. The poll body has moved the filing period from July 3 to 7 to Aug. 28 to Sept. 2. The longer the period (between COC filing and Election Day), the more likely violence will spark. During barangay elections, the playground for the candidates is just small. They will be seeing each other everyday, along with their supporters. That can start chaos in their barangays, he added. On the other hand, a group of barangay leaders has supported the decision of the Comelec to push back the COC filing period. Lei Lacuna, president or Liga ng mga Barangay said they support the decision of the poll body as they will be given more time to implement their projects. 'We support it as it will give us more time to attend to our constituents,' Lacuna said during the Balitaan sa Harbor View by the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association on Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency