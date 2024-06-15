Rescue Operation Brings 21 Filipino Seafarers to Safety; One Still Missing

MANAMA—Twenty-one Filipino seafarers aboard the Houthi-attacked MV Tutor are set to arrive at the Port of Manama, Bahrain, at 5:30 p.m. Bahrain time on Saturday, transported by a US Navy ship, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced.

According to Philippines News Agency, the arrival is coordinated with various governmental bodies, including the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). The Philippine ambassador in Bahrain will lead the welcoming party. The rescue operation, executed by combined international forces, came swiftly after an order from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., less than 24 hours following the attack by Houthi rebels on June 12.

Cacdac detailed that the 21 seafarers were rescued late Friday night and have since been transported to safety. However, one crew member remains unaccounted for, reportedly last seen in the engine room during the attack. The DMW has initiated a search for the missing seafarer and has been in contact with his family, assuring them of ongoing efforts to locate him.

The secretary highlighted a broader governmental response to similar incidents, mentioning ongoing negotiations for the release of Filipino seafarers held by Houthis on another vessel since November 2023. The whole-of-government approach aims to address and mitigate the risks faced by Filipino nationals in conflict zones.