Renewable Energy Share Declines in Philippine Energy Mix, Reversal Urged Amid Global Conflicts

MANILA – Amid global geopolitical tensions affecting fossil fuel prices, there's a call for the Philippines to counteract the decline in renewable energy's share in the national energy mix.

According to Philippines News Agency, Inc. (DREAM) president Jay Layug, speaking at an Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines event in Intramuros, Manila, the proportion of renewable energy in the Philippines' installed generating capacity dropped from 34 percent in 2009 to 29 percent in 2020. Furthermore, he pointed out that renewable energy's contribution to power generation also fell from 32.6 percent in 2009 to 20.8 percent in 2019.

Layug highlighted the importance of increasing the renewable energy share due to its cost stability compared to fluctuating international market prices of coal and oil. He noted that solar electricity prices are currently at PHP4 per kilowatt-hour, which is less than half the cost of coal-generated power at PHP9 per kWh. The former senior energy official also mentioned the adverse impacts of the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and tensions in the South China Sea on the prices of coal and oil, which are primary sources for over half of the Philippines' power generation.

Since the enactment of the Renewable Energy Act in 2009, the Philippines has installed 2,699.79 megawatts of renewable energy with investments reaching approximately PHP262.02 billion. With the country's power demand growing by 6 percent annually, Layug suggested that enhancing investments in renewable energy would improve the nation's energy self-sufficiency.

He commended the current administration for adopting clear policies promoting renewable energy, including permitting full foreign ownership in renewable energy projects and issuing directives to expedite offshore wind investments. Layug also cited the potential of the waste-to-energy bill currently in Congress to foster investments in biomass and contribute to the diversification of the Philippines' energy resources.