Mention Remote Control Aircraft Games and many would simply think of a costly or expensive hobby. However, with the current technological advancement, some of the hobbyists now construct their own low cost planes. The RTB Mojo Team covered some enthusiasts playing their remote controlled planes recently.

Remote control planes have been around for quite a long time. It is a game or pastime that tests a person's mind and skills where the out of cockpit pilot has to be alert, swift and precise just like a real pilot. The game becomes more fun or enjoyable when the players play in groups and exchange ideas and skills.

A great fan of remote control planes is retired Lieutenant Colonel Haji Abu Bakar bin Haji Metassim, a former Air Force pilot. Although retired, his interest in planes and flying has not waned.

Fun and enjoyment aside, the remote flying enthusiasts must also prioritize safety and ensure their planes are in good condition. They should be aware of the surroundings and not fly the remote controlled aircraft in a way that could affect or injure members of the public. Most importantly, obey directives issued by the Civil Aviation Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei