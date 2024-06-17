Remains of Filipino Workers Who Died in Kuwait Fire Returned to Manila



MANILA — The remains of three Filipino workers, victims of a tragic fire in Kuwait, were returned to their families at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila on Monday. The deceased were part of a group caught in a devastating blaze that engulfed their residential building in Al-Mangaf on June 12.





According to Philippines News Agency, the incident has deeply affected the families, prompting immediate action from local authorities to provide support and benefits. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac was also present at NAIA’s Pair-Pags Center in Pasay City to receive the remains alongside the grieving relatives. The OWWA assured that it is working swiftly to ensure that all due benefits are delivered to the families of the deceased.





Before the bodies arrived, Ignacio had met with the bereaved families to explain the circumstances of the fire and the ongoing investigation led by Kuwaiti authorities. The fire reportedly started in a building used as accommodation by workers of a construction company, affecting eleven Filipinos in total. Two of the victims are still in critical condition and are under the care of the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait. The tragedy claimed 49 lives, including many Indian nationals.





The DMW has disclosed that its legal team in Kuwait is exploring the possibility of legal action depending on the outcomes of the current investigation.

