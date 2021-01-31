​Clinical Psychological Services, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleh Hospital which has been operating on the 3rd Floor, Old Nurse Block, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleh Hospital will move and operate at Block 2G, 6th floor, Ong Sum Ping Condominium, Ministry of Health, Jalan Ong Sum Ping, Negara Brunei Darussalam starting on Monday, 1st of February 2021. Clinical Psychology Service provides various psychological services by registered and certified clinical psychologists and psychologists. The service receives referrals from government and private hospitals and clinics. The service also provides psychological assessments and interventions from a clinical psychology perspective for children and adults.

For more information, the public can contact the Clinical Psychology Service at 7212697.

Source: Radio Television Brunei