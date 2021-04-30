The month of Ramadhan is the best time to teach one’s soul or spirit towards doing good and endear oneself to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. During Ramadhan, Muslims do not simply refrain from eating and drinking but fasting also teaches self-control and to repress lust. Increased performance of optional religious acts is also recommended during the fasting month because the rewards are many times more than during other months.

It is the practice of Muslims to seek greater rewards and forgiveness from Allah by doing sunat or optional acts during Ramadhan. Among the ways opened widely by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala towards reaping divine rewards is giving alms. In Brunei Darussalam, several agencies and businesses give donations to the needy and persons with different abilities. The donations include food and money as well as organising breaking of the fast. These acts can increase Allah’s rewards for life in the Hereafter. Both the person who gives alms and the recipient gain multiple benefits during Ramadhan.

A number of talks and knowledge gatherings are held at mosques and suraus in the country. The talks provide new knowledge to the audience, while both the speakers and listeners also gain more divine rewards.

During Ramadhan, Muslims grab the opportunities provided by the fasting month to strive towards completing the reading of Al-Quran by taking part in tadarus Al-Quran activities. Tadarus ceremonies also involve single mothers and orphans. This gives them the opportunity to further enliven Ramadhan by reading Al-Quran besides continuing to care for the needy. In the blessed month, reading of Al-Quran’s Lazim Verses Competitions are also organised.

Ramadhan is the best opportunity for Muslims to improve themselves in aspects such as ibadat or performing religious acts and endearing themselves to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. It would be a big loss if during Ramadhan, one only fasts during the day without doing other religious acts or good deeds. Ramadhan is for increasing ibadat and moving towards improvement for oneself and family. May our Ramadhan fast be accepted and rewarded by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei