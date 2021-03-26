​In an effort towards assisting the Small and Medium Micro Enterprises, PMKS, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD has re-launched the Community for Brunei, Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The press conference on the event was held this morning at the bank’s headquarters.

The platform aims to introduce local products as well as entrepreneurs through virtual sales to enable them to reach more customers. The initiative which was first launched in April last year, continues to provide better support for the country’s citizen through various new initiatives. The initiative will enhance the social development of the community thus uniting them in helping those in need of assistance. It will also provide more opportunities for micro-enterprises to DIGITALISED their businesses in line with the fourth Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the nation’s goal for Digital Economy. Apart from that the Community for Ramadhan initiative was also announced during the event.

For more information, visit ‘www.communityforbrunei.com’ and their social media account @communityforBrunei.

Source: Radio Television Brunei