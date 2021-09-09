QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its participation in several digital and in-person events during September in the capacity of both an exhibitor and presenter. These global events will showcase LeddarTech’s comprehensive end-to-end technology platforms, which enable customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility markets. These featured solutions include the LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and the cost-effective, scalable LiDAR development platform based on patented LeddarEngine™ technology.

“The acceleration of autonomous driving depends heavily on the ADAS solutions being developed today,” stated Daniel Aitken, VP of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech. “These upcoming events highlight LeddarTech’s scalable and flexible reimagined approach with LiDAR and sensor-fusion and perception solutions that address individual customer needs,” he continued. “We are especially pleased to have Mike Thoeny, President of the Automotive Business Group at Flex, co-host one of our sessions. We look forward to you joining us for one or all of these events,” Mr. Aitken concluded.

Industry Tech Days – September 13-17 (Digital)

Industry Tech Days brings essential insights in electronics, everything from edge intelligence design to next-generation automotive sensors, delivered LIVE straight from industry experts to your desktop or mobile device.

Join LeddarTech for two presentations:

“Sensor-Fusion and Perception Solutions for Key ADAS and AD Applications” (Use Case), featuring Youval Nehmadi, Engineering Director, LeddarTech Sensor Fusion and Perception Platform Research & Development Center, Israel.

“Why Flexible Platforms Are Required for Future ADAS/AD Deployments,” by Frantz Saintellemy, LeddarTech’s President and COO, and Mike Thoeny, President of the Automotive Business Group at Flex.

China International Optoelectronic Conference (CIOE) / MEMS Seminar – September 16-18 (Live in Shenzhen, China)

CIOE is China’s largest optoelectronic industry event, held in the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center. Mr. Horry Cheng will represent LeddarTech on the panel for “LiDAR and 3D Camera Sensing Technology & Applications,” and LeddarTech will also exhibit at this prestigious event.

Automotive LiDAR Conference 2021 – September 21- 23 (Digital Event)

This conference is one of the only events exclusively focused on automotive LiDAR technologies and applications. The conference sessions will present the various approaches in developing a LiDAR system and explain the reasons for choosing one approach over another.

Join LeddarTech’s CTO Pierre Olivier on September 21 at 2:00 p.m. EST for his featured presentation “Combining LiDAR, Radar, and Camera: Sensor Fusion Challenges and Solutions.”

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

