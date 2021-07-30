As an initiative to further foster relation among the youths in the country, the ‘Rehlah Ilmiah Dan Pejuang Fajr’ Programme was held early morning yesterday, by welcoming the public’s participation.

With the theme, “Belia Solat Subuh”, the one-day programme began with a mass Fardu Subuh prayer. Present was Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Japar bin Haji Mat Dain @ Maidin, Deputy State Mufti as the Advisor of Kampung Kasat Mosque Takmir Committee. Among the content in the programme was a talk titled “Di Bawah Naungan Raja Kita”. The programme was organised by the Da’ie Youth Voluntary Body under the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat, Islamic Da’wah Centre with the cooperation of Imarah Section of Mosque Affairs Department. Also held was the endowment presentation to the mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei