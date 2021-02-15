The Giant-sized National Flag Hoisting Ceremony in conjunction with the 37th Brunei Darussalam National Day will take place today, the 16th of February. To ensure the smooth running of the event, a rehearsal was held yesterday morning at the open area of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital.

Present were Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Dayang Saidah binti Haji Wahid @ Burut, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Community at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony will be conducted by flag bearers from the Royal Brunei Navy. Also taking a large role during the event is the choir group and Royal Brunei Police Force Band. Also present at the rehearsal were officers from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Brunei Muara District Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei