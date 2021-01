Registration of Examination for Selection Candidates to Arabic School for the year 1442 Hijrah/2021 is now opened from 12th January 2021 to Saturday, 27th February 2021.

In this regard, headmasters of the relevant religious schools are to collect the Registration Forms at the Examination Division Office, Department of Islamic Studies, ground floor of the Ministry of Religious Affairs building during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei