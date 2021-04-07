The Examinations Department, Ministry of Education has opened registration for the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Examination for June 2021 starting on the 4th until the 24th of April 2021. Completed application forms should be submitted to the Exam Department not later than the 24th of April 2021.

Application forms and further information regarding registration can be obtained from the Examinations Department, Ministry of Education during office hours. The Exam Department will only accept completed registration forms every Monday to Thursday, 8 to 11 in the morning and 1:30 to 3 in the afternoon, whilst on Saturday, from 8 to 10 in the morning. Meanwhile, submission of registration forms during the month of Ramadhan are every Monday to Thursday from 8:15 in the morning to 12 noon and Saturday from 8:15 to 10 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei