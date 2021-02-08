The registration for the Brunei Trade Certificate Examination, SPB for June 2021 is now open until the 27th of March 2021.

In the press release by the Examinations Department, Ministry of Education, the registration is open for candidates registered at the Advance Education Division and private candidates. The registration form and further information can be obtained from the Examinations Department, Ministry of Education during office hours from Monday to Thursday at 8:00 until 11:00 in the morning and 1:30 to 3:00 in the afternoon and on Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei