Registration for the Brunei-Cambridge GCE ‘O’, ‘A-S’, ‘A’ & IGCSE Examinations for October/November 2021 is open from today. The Examinations Department through the Ministry of Education in its press release stated that registration forms can be obtained from the Examinations Department, Ministry of Education during office hours. Completed application forms together with the required documents need to be submitted to the Examinations Department not later than Saturday, 3rd of July 2021.

Throughout the month of Ramadhan, completed registration forms can be submitted every Monday until Thursday at 8:15 in the morning to 12 noon and Saturday, from 8:15 to 10 in the morning only. Meanwhile, Registration after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holiday is open every Monday to Thursday from 8 to 11 in the morning and from 1:30 to 3 in the afternoon and Saturday, from 8 to 10 in the morning. Further information can be obtained through the Ministry of Education’s website at www.moe.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei