As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to help with the protection of Brunei Darussalam's natural environment, Hengyi Industries Sendirian Berhad or Hengyi organised a Reforestation Project at the Bukit Perumpong, Kampung Sungai Liang, Belait District.

During the tree planting event, 500 trees were planted across point 5 hectares of land by over 70 volunteers comprising Hengyi's staff and representatives from the Forestry Department, Petroleum Authority, Damai Holdings Limited and Brunei Climate Change Secretariat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei