The high spirit of the participants of the National Service Programme, PKBN for the 37th National Day Celebration reflect their patriotism to the monarch, nation and country. The involvement of 200 PKBN participants showed their strong commitment and proved their love for the country.

The high cooperation shown by PKBN trainees is clearly reflected in the theme performance. Their involvement will be a pillar and history in their lives. Most of the trainees expressed their pride in having the opportunity to participate in this year’s celebration as proof of their love for the country.

The existence of PKBN is very important because through it can form the optimal human capital of youth, who have a strong identity and spirit of patriotism. Their involvement symbolizes the identity of the youth in ‘Menjayakan Wawasan Negara’, in line with the theme of the National Day Celebration.

