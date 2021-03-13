In prayers, it is sunat or commendable to raise the hands and palms level with the shoulders during Takbiratul-ihram. It is also during the takbiratul-ihram, that the ends of the fingers must be aligned with the top part of the ear, the thumb is aligned with the earlobe, the ends of the fingers inclined slightly towards the qiblat or direction of the ka’aba and the fingers slightly separated. The matter was among the contents of the talk during the Refining Solat or Prayer According to Mazhab Syafie Programme in conjunction with the Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration. The talk was held at Ash-Shaliheen Mosque, 12th March night.

Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of the Seri Begawan religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB in his talk explained that when standing upright for those able to do so and facing the qiblat, focus on the religious act of solat and strive for sincerity as well as seek protection from the temptations of Satan. He added that one should be resolute to be devout and supplicate for devoutness. The programme will continue, 14th March, at Mohamed Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Serusop after the Fardhu Maghrib prayer. The programme is jointly organised by KUPU SB and Mosque Affairs Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei