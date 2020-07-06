​Providing first aid or distributing food are what runs through some people’s minds when the Red Crescent volunteers are mentioned. However, the Red Crescent volunteers are also involved in youth programmes, ambulance service, help lines, health campaigns and many more services aimed at enhancing the lives of those at risk in the society.

The Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Association was first known as the Brunei Red Cross Association under the supervision of the British Red Cross until Brunei Darussalam achieved full independence in 1984. The establishment of the Red Crescent Association was acknowledged in the Brunei Constitution 1959. The association plays a main role in helping the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in community affairs including Disaster Management and Assistance as well as Awareness on Health Issues and Non-Communicable Diseases. As the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic which has currently hit countries worldwide, the Red Crescent Association is carrying out its responsibility to the country by assisting the Ministry of Health. This includes, directing every individual arriving at the Brunei International Airport towards undergoing quarantine, swab tests and the establishment of the helpline for the BruHealth application. According to Awang Haji Mohammad Suhaimi bin Haji Ibrahim, President of the Red Crescent Association, in BruHealth the asociation has three main structures, namely the helpline 148 operating from the IPK, helping the public to use the BruHealth application; the BruHealth HelpDesk at the Rimba Point and Yayasan shopping complexes, whereby at Rimba Point it is open from 9 in the morning to 9 at night while at Yayasan from 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon on Sunday only. And finally, with the helpline mobile team, which goes to offices and construction sites to assist companies in teaching the public and workers on how to use the helpline.

To date, one thousand volunteers are active and committed in the association. As a global humanitarian organisation, with over 97 million volunteers worldwide, the President of the Red Crescent Association also shared that the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the largest humanitarian team in the world. The Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Association continues to welcome the public especially youths, individuals or even through the Mukim and Village Consultative Councils, non-government organisations, school and higher education institution clubs to register as volunteers at the association. It has become a priority for the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Association to be active and united in supporting the desires and security agenda outlined by the country’s government institutions’ stakeholders. The association will continue to be involved as one of the auxiliaries to the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei