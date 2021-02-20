More than 35 companies from several sectors such as the Oil and Gas, Health Care and Retail sectors join the ‘Recruitment Fair’ which offer over 600 job opportunities. The event, which is held for three days, is organised by the Secretariat of Manpower Planning and Employment Council, M-PEC, JobCentre Brunei, JCB. The event is held at the Onecity Shopping Centre in Jalan Utama Salambigar.

In an interview with RTB, Dayang Qairawani binti Haji Yacob, Counseling Officer of JCB shared that JobCentre Brunei provides free services and resources, involving registration of job seekers and companies on its portal site, consultation for work and job matching via online or face to face, as well as help with curriculum vitae techniques and interview tips. She also explained that members of the public can obtain information on other JBC’s initiatives such as the i-Ready Apprenticeship Programme, JCB Mukim Connect and Institution Outreach Programme. Several companies also hold walk-in interviews.

Among the jobs offered are Marketing Clerk; Human Resources Officer; Assistant Administrator; Security Guard; and Assistant Financial Manager. In complying with the Ministry of Health’s preventive measure to curb COVID-19, only one hundred visitors are allowed to enter the area and 80 job seekers for ‘walk-in’ interviews at one time. The Recruitment Fair is open to the public until the 21st February, from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei