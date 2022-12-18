Recreational at Beach during School Term Holidays

​During the school term holiday, various activities are lined up for students. Hence, parents, guardians and families have made an arrangement for students so that the school holidays will not be wasted. Aside from visiting attractive places and tourist activities with the family, one of the beneficial activities is a picnic on the beach. RTB crew took a closer look at one of the beaches in the Brunei Muara District.

As early in the morning, some groups, associations and families choose a suitable venue to hold a picnic by neatly arranging essential items brought for a picnic such as preparing food, drinks and also equipment for games, activities and sports.

Various facilities have been upgraded on the beaches in the country, thus making it easier for people to carry out various activities and leisure. With such activities, time can be filled with beneficial activities and parents will have the opportunity to interact more closely with their children and family apart from to resting their minds from doing daily tasks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei