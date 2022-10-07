​Reciting the salawat is a noble practice that will definitely get rewards from Allah Subhanahu Wataala. Therefore, when the name of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam is mentioned, then we should recite salawat upon Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam. The Friday Sermon titled, ‘Berselawat: Menzahirkan Kecintaan Terhadap Rasulullah S.A.W’ or ‘Reciting Salawat: Expressing Love Towards Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam’ also outlined as Muslims, some of the ways to express our love towards Rasulullah Sallallahu Alaihi Wassalam that is as clearly mentioned in the teachings of Islam.

According to the Imam or prayer leader, firstly by obeying all his commands and abandoning all his prohibitions. Secondly by taking Rasulullah Sallallahu Alaihi Wassalam’s character as example. Thirdly: Enlivening the Sunnah of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam by abiding firmly by the teachings of the Quran and his sunnah and fourthly, by increasing the recitation of salawat and peace upon Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei