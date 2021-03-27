The wise leadership and effective decision of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in containment measures during COVID-19 pandemic has made Brunei Darussalam a safe place and model country to learn from. The High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam praised the country's success in a speech during a Reception Ceremony in conjunction with the People's Republic of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee Independence Day. The ceremony was held at Rizqun International Hotel, 26th March night.

Representing His Majesty's government at the ceremony was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications.

Her Excellency Nahida Rahman Shumona also expressed her appreciation to His Majesty's government for giving the opportunities to professionals, students and workers from Bangladesh to share their expertise and skills in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei