Rebel killed in Negros Oriental town armed encounter

DUMAGUETE: A suspected member of the Communist New People's Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government troops in Sta. Catalina town, Negros Oriental, Thursday. Lt. Col. Michael Aquino, commanding officer of the 11th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army based in Siaton, Negros Oriental, told the Philippine News Agency that the clash came following reports of armed men in the community. Around nine suspected NPA members and remnants of the dismantled South East Front of the Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor were allegedly extorting money from residents in Barangay Milagrosa in Sta. Catalina town. The soldiers clashed with the rebels for about 20 minutes at Sitio Sug-ong, Barangay Milagrosa, before the latter fled to different directions, leaving behind their slain companion and personal belongings. Recovered from the encounter site were one (1) M16 rifle; three (3) AK47 magazines; one (1) M203 ammunition; and nine (9) backpacks containing personal belongings. The slain rebel ha s yet to be identified. Meanwhile, another member of the remnant of the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA party committee in Bohol province was shot and killed during an encounter last Tuesday in Barangay Liboron, Catigbbian town. Julieto Rizaldo Alban of the dismantled Bohol Party Committee (BPC) of Komiteng Rehiyon Negros Cebu Bohol Siquijor, had a pending warrants of arrest for murder, multiple attempted murder, and attempted homicide. Troopers recovered in Alban's possession a caliber 45 pistol, a hand grenade, several magazines, personal belongings, and subversive documents. IED components recovered Meanwhile, Police operatives recovered components for improvised explosives devices (IEDs) believed to have been buried by NPA rebels at Sitio Badjang, Barangay Dobdob, Valencia, Negros Oriental. The components included three pieces main charge; three pieces peanut bulbs; three pieces of one-meter firing wire; one piece 9-volts Energizer battery; and one switch. Barangay Dobdob is one of the ident ified conflict areas in the province affected by the Communist insurgency and is on the list of priority areas under the whole-of-nation-approach through the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. The recovered items were turned over to the Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (PECU) of NOPPO for proper and safe disposition. Source: Philippines News Agency