In conjunction with World Children’s Day 2021, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development with the cooperation of Ministry of Education, Ministry of Religious Affairs and strategic partners held a virtual Reading of surah yaasin, Doa Kesyukuran and Doa Selamat terhindar dari Wabak COVID-19 Ceremony. Over 950 individuals specifically students, teachers and parents joined the ceremony.

Also joining were Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports and a Member of the Legislative Council. The ceremony ran concurrently with the reading of istighfar and taubat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei